Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 37,534 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.