Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $9.92 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

