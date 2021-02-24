Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OBNK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

OBNK stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

