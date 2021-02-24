Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s previous close.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

