Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

