Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $317.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $314.08 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $488.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 84,256 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

