Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$29.38 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

