Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.74

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 213836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,572,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

