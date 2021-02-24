Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 1,689,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

