Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

