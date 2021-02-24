OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.17

OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$8.69.

In other OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) news, insider Charlie Sartain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.84 ($13.46), for a total transaction of A$942,000.00 ($672,857.14).

About OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

