PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

