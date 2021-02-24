Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

