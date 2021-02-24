Papa John’s International (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

