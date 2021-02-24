Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.37

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 20816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

