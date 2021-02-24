Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as high as C$22.41 and last traded at C$22.27, with a volume of 542292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

