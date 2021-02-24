Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.10

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 4139335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.