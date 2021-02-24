Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $331.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $343.00.

2/3/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00.

1/20/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $308.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PH opened at $286.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

