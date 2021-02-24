Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Down to $39.79

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $36.00. Parsons shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 5,907 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

