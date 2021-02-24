Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.11. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

