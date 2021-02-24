Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

