Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $25.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.24.

Several analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 3,698.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 187,281 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Passage Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 190,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,513. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

