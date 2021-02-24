Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

