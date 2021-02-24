Paymeon (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Paymeon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAYM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Paymeon shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 362,146 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About Paymeon (OTCMKTS:PAYM)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacture of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Oakland Park, FL.

