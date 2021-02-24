PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.49. 252,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The stock has a market cap of $308.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.