PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.52. 409,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $313.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.