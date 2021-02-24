PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.46% of PDC Energy worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

