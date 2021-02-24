PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $6.00. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

