Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $69.21. 4,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

