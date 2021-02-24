Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.48 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $155,974. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

