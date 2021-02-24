Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,790,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.26. 20,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,276. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.