Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.54.

NICE stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,350. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

