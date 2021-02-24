Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 1.15% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.