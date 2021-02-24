Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 778 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period.

IPAY traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,140. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

