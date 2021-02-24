Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 205 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

