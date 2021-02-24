Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 980,807 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,928,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,821 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.