Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 477,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.