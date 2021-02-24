Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

