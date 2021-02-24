Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.00 million.Photronics also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.