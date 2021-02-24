Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

