Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 723 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

