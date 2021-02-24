Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

