Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,041.75 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,920.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,703.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

