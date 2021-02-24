Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.30 on Wednesday, reaching $367.26. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average of $341.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

