Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

AMP traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $227.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

