PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Holdings Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

