Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,138 SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

SHE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55.

