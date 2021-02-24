Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 2,319,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. 104,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

