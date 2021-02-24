Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,896,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 764,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591,275. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

