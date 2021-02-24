Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 977,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,327. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $139.01 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

